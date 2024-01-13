Wide receiver A.J. Brown has had some run-ins with Philadelphia Eagles teammates and coaches. There was that heated argument between him and quarterback Jalen Hurts during their Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

He also expressed frustration toward the Eagles coaching staff by declining to speak with the media after their shocking home loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Brown’s feud with his squad isn’t over, as football fans took note of his recent online activity.

Is A.J. Brown contemplating a departure from Philadelphia?

The Eagles Nation Twitter (now X) account shared a screenshot of A.J. Brown deleting all football or Philadelphia Eagles-related posts from his Instagram account.

Coincidentally, most of what’s left are Lauryn Hill references, per the screenshot. He did not delete a post about fantasy football, potentially due to a contractual agreement.

Likewise, they also pointed out that the former Ole Miss standout deactivated his Twitter account.

This activity prompted a football fan to comment:

“we’re so cooked”

Another Eagles supporter said:

“I’m hoping AJ is locking in and deleted social media in anticipation of the playoff game and not an AB84 exit type situation lmao”

Here are other reactions about A.J. Brown scrubbing the Eagles off his social media accounts.

While the Eagles have lost five of their last six games, all is not lost on their 2023 campaign. However, they will start the playoffs on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A Wild Card Round defeat could spell massive changes for an organization that looked like a legitimate contender after reaching Super Bowl LVII. One of those changes is Brown potentially requesting a trade from the Eagles even if he has three years left on his four-year, $100 million contract extension.

Will A.J. Brown play during the Wild Card Round?

While starting the playoffs on the road is already a handicap for the Eagles, they must defeat the NFC South champions without A.J. Brown. Multiple sources report that the All-Pro wideout won’t see action against the Buccaneers due to a sprained knee.

It’s a massive blow for the defending National Football Conference champions because Brown finished fifth in receiving yards (1,456) this season. He also broke the league record with his sixth consecutive 125-yard game in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders.

Brown could return to action if the Eagles make it to the Divisional Round. While Tampa Bay has an inferior record than Philadelphia, the Eagles cannot take the Buccaneers lightly, especially with First Team All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. seeing action.