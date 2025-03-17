“A punter with a leg not made of noodles” - NFL fans react to Dolphins signing Ryan Stonehouse in free agency

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly agreed to terms on a contract with punter Ryan Stonehouse. While the details of the deal remain undisclosed, Stonehouse spent the first years of his career with the Tennessee Titans after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

Despite leading the league in yards per punt in each of his first two seasons — and finishing third in 2024 — the Titans opted not to assign Stonehouse a restricted free-agent tender. Fans on Reddit shared their reactions to Miami’s signing of the 2022 second-team All-Pro punter.

One fan joked, referencing Miami's incumbent punter Jake Bailey:

"Oh hell yes! A punter with a leg not made of noodles!"

Another praised Stonehouse's kicking ability:

"Stonehouse has an absolute cannon for a leg."

Others raised questions about Stonehouse, who tore his ACL and MCL and broke a bone in his non-kicking leg in 2023

"I would honestly rather have Bailey," one said.

"Stoney has a cannon for a leg but he doesn’t have much of an aim besides straight at the end zone and lacks air time. I think him being murdered might have some to do with it though," another said.

"I heard he's known for out kicking his coverage and getting not much hang time though," another added.

"His hang time has been horrific since his leg injury, 29th in the league this year, and had the most return yards as well. He’s looked cooked this season," another commented.

Ryan Stonehouse shares thank-you message after Titans departure

While Ryan Stonehouse did not find a new home until Sunday, he knew his time with the Titans had come to an end after Tennessee declined to offer him a restricted free-agent tender on Tuesday. The 2022 second-team All-Pro shared a message following his departure from the team, tweeting:

"THANK YOU NASHVILLE! I’m so thankful for all my relationships I’ve made in Tennessee they will stick with me for the rest of my life! I’m excited for what the future holds!"

Check out Ryan Stonehouse's message following his departure from the Tennessee Titans below:

In three seasons with the Titans, Stonehouse punted 216 times for 11,282 yards, averaging 52.2 yards per punt. His 53.1-yard average in both 2022 and 2023 is an NFL record.

