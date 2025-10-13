  • home icon
Aaron Glenn makes feelings known on benching Justin Fields for Week 7 after Jets QB gets sacked 9 times in loss to Broncos

By Arnold
Modified Oct 13, 2025 13:03 GMT
New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn has come under pressure after six straight defeats. The Jets are the only team without a win this season, and some have questioned whether quarterback Justin Fields is the right man to lead the team's offense.

After New York's 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 6 on Sunday, a reporter asked Glenn if Fields would start in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

“Come on, man, what kind of question is that?" Glenn said in response.

When the reporter pointed out that Fields didn't have a good game against the Broncos, Glenn defended his quarterback.

"There's a number of guys that, sometimes this league is like this (motioning up and down) and there are guys that have bad games," Glenn said. "That doesn't mean you just bench them. Come on, you know better than that."
Fields completed nine of 17 passes for 45 yards against the Broncos and rushed for 31 yards on seven carries. He was also sacked seven times.

The Jets signed Fields on a two-year, $40 million contract in the offseason. Aaron Glenn pushed for New York to sign the QB after the team released four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn defends Justin Fields after poor outing vs. Broncos

Despite not recording a win since being hired as the Jets' coach, Aaron Glenn has not pinned the team's horrendous record on Justin Fields. Instead, Glenn believes that New York's winless run is down to the team as a whole.

"Everybody played a role in that, so it's not just Justin," Glenn said. "I understand where you guys are trying to take this, but listen, there's a number of other guys that got to pick their game up, too, so I don't want to sit there and pin this all on Justin."
"Sometimes we've got to get him to operate a certain way," Glenn said. "I mean, that happens to a lot of guys. You can't just sit there and say, 'Oh, we've got to bench him because of this.' I thought, some other games, he's played well. So, I'm not looking at this as just, 'Man, he played a bad game. Let me bench him.' I don't see it that way."

The Jets will host the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday before going on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. If Glenn's Jets can’t find a way to win either of those two games, they’ll be winless heading into their BYE in Week 9.

