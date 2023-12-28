Aaron Jones injury update: Latest on Packers RB for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Green Bay Packers starting running back Aaron Jones is having a poor season compared to his high standards. The one-time Pro Bowler has featured in a career-low nine games and is putting up career lows in all major statistical categories. A major reason is his injury issues, and ahead of Week 17, Jones remains an injury concern.

The Packers star is in a race against time to prove his fitness for his side's must-win game against the Minnesota Vikings. This article will update you on his injury status, what happened to him, and his likely return date. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Jones Injury Update

According to reports, Aaron Jones was a limited participant at the Packers' Wednesday training session. The veteran running back participated in some drills as the team got up to speed for the first time following the holidays. So that's a positive sign for the fans.

Which way should Giants next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to get NY back in contention

Other team members who were limited participants included fellow running back AJ Dillon and wide receiver Jayden Reed. Also, star wide receiver Christian Watson was absent from training, as was Dontayvion Wicks.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Aaron Jones?

Jones is currently dealing with knee and finger injuries. This comes after Jones put up his best performance of the season with 21 carries for 127 yards on a day against the Carolina Panthers.

Jones was crucial in the win that kept the Packers in the playoff hunt, and the team will need more of the same against the Vikings in Week 17.

Jones has suffered a litany of injuries in 2023, with the most recent one keeping him out of three games between November and December. Jones has amassed consecutive 50-yard games since his return and has been key to the Packers' late-postseason push.

Expand Tweet

When will Aaron Jones return?

Aaron Jones' current injuries are not that serious. The veteran RB was able to train on Wednesday, so he'll likely be fit enough to feature against the Vikings in Week 17.

The Green Bay Packers remain in the playoff picture, but only barely, and they'll need to beat the Minnesota Vikings to make the postseason. Both teams are 7-8, so there is so much to play for.

The Packers will hope that the likes of Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, AJ Dillon, and Jones will pass late fitness tests and star in the Monday Night Football game.

Deebo Samuel or Odell Beckham Jr.? Check out our experts' Start/Sit projections for Week 16