Aaron Jones injury update: Latest on Packers RB for Week 9 fantasy football

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has been dealing with a nagging injury all season.

Jones was seen wearing a red no-contact jersey Wednesday, so what is his status for the Packers' Week 9 game?

Aaron Jones injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Jones injury update

Aaron Jones was limited in practice Wednesday as he wore a red no-contact jersey.

Although Jones was limited in practice, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said it was more about load management:

“We made a big emphasis on getting a little more contact. He's a guy that we know what he's fighting through and just wanted to keep him clean and ready to go for Sunday.”

Jones has been on and off the injury report all season long. However, he did take part in all the running back drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media, according to reports.

What happened to Aaron Jones?

Aaron Jones has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury all season.

Jones suffered the hamstring injury in Week 1, which has kept him on the injury report all season. It has resulted in Jones missing some games, as he has only played four games this season.

Jones played Week 1 and then missed Week 2 and 3 due to an injury. After playing in Week 4, Jones sat out Week 5 but was able to return for Week 7 and 8 after the Packers' bye week in Week 6.

Last week, Jones carried the ball seven times for 29 yards in Green Bay's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

When will Aaron Jones return?

Although Aaron Jones was limited in practice and was in a red no-contact jersey Wednesday, he said he's fine and will likely play in Week 9 for the Green Bay Packers against the Los Angeles Rams at home.

Expand Tweet

It does appear that Jones being limited in practice Wednesday is load management and to keep him healthy for Sunday. But monitoring his injury designation Thursday and Friday will be key for his status Sunday.

If Jones can't go for some reason, the Packers will turn to AJ Dillon as the starting running back.