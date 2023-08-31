Aaron Rodgers and Jihad Ward are engaged in one of the weirdest beefs you could imagine before the start of the season. After the pair were seen exchanging some words during their preseason Week 3 game - which was magnified for the New York Jets appearance on Hard Knocks, they continued to trade jabs through the media.

Ward said that Hard Knocks only showed Rodgers' part of the beef, and that Rodgers and Randall Cobb were laughing after a 'dirty block' when a Giants teammate of his got hurt. He wanted to stick for his teammate, which is why he shoved the quarterback.

But this version of the story was instantly denied by Rodgers, who said that there wasn't any truth about laughing at a hurt New York Giants player and that Ward is "making s*** up" to not be the bad boy:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

What is Aaron Rodgers’ beef with Jihad Ward all about?

It all started when Jihad Ward gave Aaron Rodgers a little shove after he threw the ball during the preseason Week 3 game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets. The quarterback instantly complained, saying that the late hit was "bulls***" and asked Ward to show some respect.

But he kept going at the EDGE defender, saying the harshest line you can say on the field: "I don't even know who you are!" while pointing out that there were five steps before the shove. When Ward said that he didn't know who Rodgers was, the quarterback started to laugh, while asking "You don't?"

A few plays later, when Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown, he went straight at Ward, saying "Don't poke the bear, bro" while once again pointing out that he never heard of the EDGE, who kept screaming at him but was separated by the officials.

Ending the scene, the quarterback was laughing about the incident on the sidelines, telling teammates what he had just said to Ward.

One important caveat is that the Giants and the Jets will play against each other in Week 8. Perhaps we will see these two trash-talking each other a little more.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆