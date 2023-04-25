"Aaron Rodgers is a cult member" - NFL fans comparing Jets star to 'cult leader' Tom Brady after sensational trade

After a considerable amount of back-and-forth, the New York Jets finally signed Aaron Rodgers to their team. The Jets traded their 2023 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, and 2023 sixth-round pick for the star QB. While it was viewed as a questionable choice by some, there is one final goal for the Jets: the Super Bowl.

However, fans couldn't help but compare the former Green Bay Packers star to Tom Brady.

Like Brady, Rodgers played his entire career with one team before moving to the next near the end. Brady, spending years with the New England Patriots, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three years. The turning point, of course, was their 2021 Super Bowl win. With the latest Rodgers trade, the Jets might be hoping for a similar (if not better) outcome.

NFL Twitter, however, might not agree:

himmie @himmiesteer @SpeakOnFS1 @EmmanuelAcho Aaron Rodgers is not Tom Brady. How many people do I have to keep telling this to

Shreyass 🇦🇺 @ChatswChatterG tom brady 🤝 aaron rodgers

last pass for the teams that made them famous being a season choking int

Joey @ItsJoey_M No way you can watch Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady play and come to the conclusion that Tom Brady is better..



Unless you are just going off rings

According to fans on Twitter, there is no way to hope for a similar result from Rodgers. One user referred to Brady as a 'winner', while they called Rodgers a 'choker'.

@Maybe: Jay P. @PRBucsFan @EmmanuelAcho There will never be a scenario where it's like Brady to the Bucs because Rodgers is not HIM😂

Matt Johnson @MattJoh52423376 @EmmanuelAcho How its been 12yrs since Rodgers won a title just cause he goes to the jets its assured that he at 39 will now. And non of the other teams didn't get better. I think deja vue is more likely. Look at farves stats and age when he was traded next to Rodgers now.

Jim K @SeriousJim @EmmanuelAcho No, sir. Where they are is no comparison to where the Bucs were when Brady joined them. And I don't believe that he's the leader Brady is. Damn good….but he shrinks. And I am not confident he'll handle the scrutiny of New York. I don't think it smells like the Super Bowl.

Others pointed out Rodgers' rings, and how one cannot compare the two unless you take them out of the equation.

NFL executive thinks Aaron Rodgers trade could 'blow up'

Aaron Rodgers' trade has garnered mixed reviews on social media. While some look forward to his game, others are uncertain about his ability to carry the Jets. According to The Athletic, one anonymous football executive is waiting for a disaster to happen:

“[Rodgers is a] descending player who didn’t want to be [with the Packers] and will probably retire this year if things don’t go well. I could see this blowing up in the Jets’ faces.”

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady at a Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Apart from Rodgers, the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson last year. Despite the high promise, Wilson ended up disappointing, unable to lead the team to the playoffs.

Furthermore, the Jets have taken Rodgers' bonus of $58.3 million and made it into a signing bonus. This ultimately created $43.7 million in cap space for the team and a $15.7 million cap hit for Rodgers during the 2023 season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet For his 2023 salary, the #Jets picking up Aaron Rodgers' already guaranteed option bonus of $58.3M means that it converts to a signing bonus for cap reasons -- creating $43.7M of cap space and making his 2023 hit $15.7M.

Provided Aaron Rodgers syncs well with the talent in New Jersey, the Jets could be positioned to make a deep playoff run this upcoming season.

