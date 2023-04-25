"Aaron Rodgers is a cult member" - NFL fans comparing Jets star to 'cult leader' Tom Brady after sensational trade

After a considerable amount of back-and-forth, the New York Jets finally signed Aaron Rodgers to their team. The Jets traded their 2023 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, and 2023 sixth-round pick for the star QB. While it was viewed as a questionable choice by some, there is one final goal for the Jets: the Super Bowl.
However, fans couldn't help but compare the former Green Bay Packers star to Tom Brady.
Like Brady, Rodgers played his entire career with one team before moving to the next near the end. Brady, spending years with the New England Patriots, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three years. The turning point, of course, was their 2021 Super Bowl win. With the latest Rodgers trade, the Jets might be hoping for a similar (if not better) outcome.
NFL Twitter, however, might not agree:
According to fans on Twitter, there is no way to hope for a similar result from Rodgers. One user referred to Brady as a 'winner', while they called Rodgers a 'choker'.
Others pointed out Rodgers' rings, and how one cannot compare the two unless you take them out of the equation.
NFL executive thinks Aaron Rodgers trade could 'blow up'
Aaron Rodgers' trade has garnered mixed reviews on social media. While some look forward to his game, others are uncertain about his ability to carry the Jets. According to The Athletic, one anonymous football executive is waiting for a disaster to happen:
“[Rodgers is a] descending player who didn’t want to be [with the Packers] and will probably retire this year if things don’t go well. I could see this blowing up in the Jets’ faces.”
Apart from Rodgers, the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson last year. Despite the high promise, Wilson ended up disappointing, unable to lead the team to the playoffs.
Furthermore, the Jets have taken Rodgers' bonus of $58.3 million and made it into a signing bonus. This ultimately created $43.7 million in cap space for the team and a $15.7 million cap hit for Rodgers during the 2023 season.
Provided Aaron Rodgers syncs well with the talent in New Jersey, the Jets could be positioned to make a deep playoff run this upcoming season.
