Sauce Gardner is one of the fastest-rising defensive players in the NFL, known for his ability to read opposing offenses' moves and prevent major plays from happening. He proved it in camp recently, intercepting a pass by Aaron Rodgers during practice:

However, quite a good number of the comments to the video were aimed not at Gardner's talent but rather at Rodgers' presumed loss of throwing accuracy. Those fans had a very happy time pointing out such on X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Look at this bum! His teammates don’t respect him! Rodgers can’t stop turning the ball over!"

steven james🇺🇸 @RealStevenJames An Aaron Rodgers interception at training camp!!! Look at this bum! His teammates don’t respect him! Rodgers can’t stop turning the ball over! twitter.com/brgridiron/sta…

Steve Tucker @s_tuck90 @brgridiron @nyjets Yikes. That pass into triple coverage could get picked off by anyone.

Rational Jets Fan @RationalJetsFan @brgridiron @nyjets @iamSauceGardner you promised you wouldnt do this !

🍞☕ @Trip7Soul @brgridiron @nyjets that hot sauce will burn a boy

Mike Just Mike @SaddestFan @brgridiron @nyjets Sauce peeled off his man to make this play he was no where near it when the ball was released just a ridiculous play by Sauce

Sauce Gardner opens up on graduating from college: "The one box I hadn't checked"

While it is no doubt that Sauce Gardner has become very accomplished in the NFL, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and making an All-Pro team and Pro Bowl, he completed an even bigger achievement in life on Friday: graduating from college.

The cornerback received his degree in interdisciplinary studies at a ceremony held at his alma mater Cincinnati's Fifth Third Arena. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he called it something he needed to complete his life:

“I feel like that was the one box I hadn’t checked. Now I could say I really made it.”

And to him, it represented the fulfillment of a promise that he made to his mother:

"I told her I was going to get it. I said I was going to do it after my first season, and it all made sense."

To complete his degree, Gardner spent the offseason mostly writing papers. After meeting the requirements, he could have attended the commencement exercises from a suite, but he wanted to feel like belonging in class again, so he declined:

“I wanted to go down there, so it felt even more real. My parents, my family, could look down, see me sitting there. I’m not going to lie, it felt like a game day a little bit. It was a true blessing... It was cool, just being able to feel regular, like a student.”

With his college studies now complete, Gardner can now focus on bringing the Jets to the playoffs for the first time since 2010-11. Gang Green's 12-year postseason drought is the longest active streak in the NFL and tied for longest in pro sports with the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.