Aaron Rodgers to Ravens? Will Levis goes No. 1 overall? Redditors go wild with NFL Draft 2023 hot takes

With the 2023 NFL draft fast approaching, everyone invested in football has wild predictions on what will happen during those seven rounds.

Draft experts speculate on which team will select a specific prospect, and fans debate which prospect could help their beloved team.

Discussions are everywhere, from Facebook groups to YouTube comments and Twitter accounts. Reddit users won’t be left behind as they look into the crystal ball and share their wild speculations for the 2023 NFL draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What’s going to happen during the 2023 NFL draft?

The NFL draft 2023 is exciting because no one knows how the first round will unfold. While some of the takes above seem crazy, the draft’s unpredictability makes them all plausible. It may look like a scenario from a parallel universe, but Aaron Rodgers might play for the Baltimore Ravens, or Will Levis go number one.

Even the top overall pick in the NFL draft 2023 remains a mystery. This is unlike the 2021 draft, wherein everyone already knew that Trevor Lawrence would go number one to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This year, the Carolina Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears for the top overall selection. That transaction seals the fact that Carolina will go for a quarterback.

Levis is a good prospect for the position, given his strong arm. But there’s also Bryce Young, who has already canceled his pre-draft visits other than the Panthers and the Houston Texans. C.J. Stroud also has a good case for being the first player selected. No one knows exactly what the Panthers will do.

There are also several interpretations for the Houston Texans’ second overall pick. They can select the quarterback Carolina won’t take between Young and Stroud. There are rumors that they will go for an edge rusher like Will Anderson Jr. or Tyree Wilson. Any team needing a quarterback could also trade up for the number two pick.

While the Arizona Cardinals won’t take a quarterback after giving Kyler Murray a massive contract extension, who knows what they will do? They can offer a pick to another team or get the best player available.

Conversely, the Indianapolis Colts are desperate for another franchise quarterback since Andrew Luck abruptly retired. Experimenting with Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan further highlighted their need for a play-caller. But who will they take if Young and Stroud are already off the board?

From there, anything can happen. That’s why the NFL Draft 2023 is a must-see drama. The plot twists are limitless, making it even more exciting.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes