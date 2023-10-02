Aaron Rodgers was sat on the sidelines wathcing Zach Wilson trying to lead the Jets to a victory over the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. This is not how it was supposed to be. The four-time MVP was expected to be on the field when the schedule came out but he tore his Achilles in his first game for the Jets playing against the Buffalo Bills.

Since Zach Wilson came in to relieve Aaron Rodgers, they have struggled, much like they did last season. The pressure has been building on the young quarterback. And it was getting to him during the first quarter as the Jets were trailing 17-0 to the Chiefs.

During that period, New York had a few three-and-outs. Aaron Rodgers was watching all the action unfold from the owner's suite. He could not help but be disappointed seeing Zach Wilson struggle.

Fans feel for Aaron Rodgers

Jets fans took to social media to vent on how they felt about the whole situation. There was a lot of sympathy for the former Green Bay Packers quarterback. Some even wondered if he can come back at his age from the Achilles injury or he will have to retire looking at Zach Wilson start for the Jets.

Here are some of the best reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Zach Wilson got some of his mojo back during the first half

Despite the initial disappointment in the game, the Jets did come back to 17-12 by the middle of the first half. A couple of points came from a defensive safety but the other 10 points were a result of some quick offensive decisions by Wilson.

One could argue that one of the field goals should have been a touchdown. He was flushed out of the pocket, had a receiver open, but threw low and ahead. However, the Jets' current quarterback redeemed himself with a touchdown pass later in the half after a phenomenal play action straight out of the Rodgers' playbook.

Having Aaron Rodgers in town certainly seemed to have given confidence to Zach Wilson. He was releasing the ball quicker, throwing more deep balls and willing to take risks. However, he was also going through his progressions and checking the play down to ensure he was not turned over.

The second quarter against the Chiefs was the best he has played this season. If having Rodgers in town can make such a difference, then Jets fans will hope that he is with the team every week, so that Wilson can regain his confidence.