Aaron Rodgers played just about five minutes in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season before injuring his Achilles. The hopes and dreams of the New York Jets and their fans were quickly spoiled as the quarterback suffered a season-ending diagnosis.

Rodgers returned to the practice field in early December but won't return to game action until next season. In the meantime, his New York Jets teammates have given him an honor for his hard work and dedication. The team named him the most inspirational player of the season.

NFL fans were quick to judge this award given to Aaron Rodgers. With the majority of fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, unsure, the quarterback was inspirational this season. Others noted that he worked his way back from an injury similar to other NFL players.

His New York Jets teammates apparently felt his speedy and nearly miraculous recovery was something to applaud and be inspired by.

Below are some of the comments by NFL fans who were outraged by the recent news:

What is the Aaron Rodgers vs. Jimmy Kimmel feud?

On Tuesday afternoon, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN. In the midst of conversation, he was asked as to why he was sitting in his wine cellar, to which he responded that he was ready to pop one open and celebrate.

He went on to say that he was anticipating the release of the list of associates of Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex trafficking and prostitution. Rodgers didn't stop there and then said that he knew late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel would be on the list.

Rodgers' statement clearly didn't sit well with Kimmel, who released his own message on his social media account. He stated that he had never been associated with or in the presence of Epstein and that his name wouldn't be on the list.

Kimmel went on to say that if Rodgers didn't refrain from falsely accusing him, he would essentially sue him. The list was released later this week and Kimmel's name was not mentioned.

A day after Rodgers' accusations, Pat McAfee opened his show and apologized to Kimmel. As of Friday, Aaron Rodgers has not addressed the accusations or offered an apology to Jimmy Kimmel.