Aaron Rodgers vs Travis Kelce: Why Jets star wants to team up with Robert F. Kennedy against Dr. Fauci in COVID vaccine debate

The vaccination war between Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce has only just begun.

The New York Jets franchise QB Rodgers called Kansas City Chiefs star TE Kelce "Mr. Pfizer" in a puzzling moment on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. This quip came in the aftermath of the Jets' 2023 loss to the Chiefs. Following Rodgers' jab (no pun intended), Kelce was asked about the Mr. Pfizer tag.

He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I thought it was pretty good; I mean, with the ‘stache right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into the vaxx war with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer vs the Johnson & Johnson family over there, man.”

However, it looks like Aaron Rodgers is still poking at the "Big Yeti," as the four-time MVP made yet another appearance on the Pat McAfee Show this week.

In Rodgers' latest appearance, the Green Bay Packers legend challenged Kelce to a vaccination debate. He called for Kelce and Anthony Fauci, the former chief medical advisor to the President of the United States on one side, and Rodgers and 2024 independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the other.

The likely reason for Rodgers' suggestion is that the Jets QB has a history of being on the opposite side of player vaccination in the NFL, while Travis Kelce is the face of the Pfizer vaccination campaign in the league.

Hence, Rodgers may be eager to prove his point that "immunization" works better than the standard vaccination. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could be an ideal tag team partner for Rodgers, while Dr. Fauci could be just as pivotal for Kelce in a hypothetical debate.

Then again, maybe Rodgers could be more bored due to not being on the gridiron. A discussion with three high-profile personalities is a good idea, come to think of it.

It's important to note that Kennedy has a reputation for promoting anti-vaccine misinformation and public health-related conspiracy theories. Travis Kelce is yet to respond to Rodgers' latest call-out.

Expand Tweet

How has Aaron Rodgers performed this season?

The New York Jets traded for four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. This trade gave the Jets an elite QB, one fans thought would lead them to the promised land.

However, unfortunately for the Jets, Rodgers and the entire NFL, the new Jets QB got injured in the first quarter of the season opener. Aaron Rodgers hurt his Achilles badly and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of his debut season with the Jets. Hence, NYJ has been forced to place their trust in the much-maligned Zach Wilson for another year.

On Tuesday, Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show that he's well ahead of the typical protocols and remains optimistic that he will be able to return to action before the 2023 season concludes. It remains to be seen whether Rodgers is merely bluffing or otherwise.

Expand Tweet

How has Travis Kelce performed this season?

Travis Kelce has been having a typically stellar 2023 season. The only drawback is that he has been battling with a niggling ankle issue. Hence, he's questionable to start in the Chiefs' Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos.

Travis Kelce's 2023 stats look as good as ever, though, as he has a stat line of 27 receptions, 222 receiving yards and three TDs. He has done so in four games, only missing the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. Kansas is yet to lose a game Travis Kelce has started in 2023.