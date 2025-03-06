“Absurd start to the WR market” - NFL fans left surprised after Rams sign 562-yard WR to $10,000,000 contract extension

The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Tutu Atwell agreed on a new deal that will keep him in Los Angeles for another season. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport announced Thursday that the Rams and Atwell have agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed.

The contract comes after Atwell set career highs in receptions (42) and receiving yards (562) last season. Atwell was slated to become a free agent next week but leaves the wide receiver market with one less option.

Following the news, fans had mixed opinions on the contract that Atwell received. Some thought a $10 million fully guaranteed deal was a little too steep for Atwell.

Here's how NFL fans reacted:

"$10 mill for Tutu, kind of an overpay…," a fan replied.

"below average guys getting $10 million contracts? Wow," a fan responded.

"10 MIL FOR ONE YEAR?! But wanna trade kupp that’s willlllldd," a fan said.

While some fans thought Atwell was overpaid, some Rams fans think he was given a good deal. Some pointed out that they hope the Rams utilize Atwell the right way and get him more touches on offense this season.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"hope this means they actually USE him. So many times we beg this team to use TuTu for them to put him in the game and he have a BIG impact. Plays where we NEEDED a 1st and he was wide open every time. Dude has strong hands too. hella plays defender right there and he still catches the ball," a fan said.

"Solid move by the Rams! Tutu’s staying put!" a fan replied.

"He’s worth keeping around. Good for them," a fan said.

The wide receiver market is set to explode this offseason

Tutu Atwell during Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

The wide receiver market continues to increase more and more each offseason.

Tutu Atwell's one-year, $10 million deal is the most recent instance. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir signed a four-year contract extension through the 2029 season worth $60.2 million last month, with $32 million guaranteed.

Both Shakir and Atwell have never exceeded 825 receiving yards in their respective careers.

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to land a mega-deal with Ja'Marr Chase, with the expectation that he signs the largest contract in NFL history for a non-quarterback.

Then there's Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is reportedly seeking a trade from the Seahawks and around $30 million per year on a new contract.

More wideouts (Davante Adams, Tee Higgins) will likely land big deals this offseason. Which contract extension are you looking the most forward to?

