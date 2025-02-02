AFC East team lands Shedeur Sanders as Colorado star slips out of top 5 spot, per latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft following his impressive performances with the Colorado Buffaloes. He is expected to be one of the first two quarterbacks selected this year, along with Cam Ward of the Miami Hurricanes. Considering the massive priority that is always placed on this position, he will likely be one of the top overall selections.

Many have speculated just how high Sanders will be picked, with some believing he will go to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall. If they were to pass on his for Ward or a prospect in a different position, many others around the NFL think that the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants would use their top-three pick on the Colorado quarterback.

Eric Edholm apparently doesn't see it that way at all based on his recently released 2025 NFL Mock Draft, which was his first version for this year. He is predicting that Shedeur Sanders will fall all the way to the seventh overall pick for the New York Jets. In fact, He has Cam Ward as the first quarterback off the board at No. 3 to the Giants, so he doesn't think as much of a premium will be placed on the position at the top of this year's draft.

The Titans passing on a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, or at least trading the pick to another team that may be interested in one of the two coveted prospects, would surely be a shocking development. His predictions would result in two New York teams likely being thrilled to get the opportunity to draft their future quarterback, which is currently missing from both of their rosters.

What would Shedeur Sanders mean for Jets QB situation?

The New York Jets are in a transitional period during the 2025 NFL offseason after hiring new head coach Aaron Glenn and replacing most of the staff around him. The biggest question that he will need to answer for the upcoming season is based on what they are going to do with their quarterback situation going forward.

It's unclear at this point what the plan is for Aaron Rodgers, who has yet to commit to his intentions for the 2025 season. No official statements have been made about whether he will return to the Jets, seek a new team or even retire from the NFL. Drafting Shedeur Sanders appears to be an ideal situation for their future as it gives them security for Rodgers.

Even if the veteran returns for another season, Sanders can develop behind him and eventually take over as their long-term option. If Rodgers decides to depart during the offseason, they would have a highly-rated rookie prospect to begin their future earlier than some may have anticipated.

