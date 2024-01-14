A.J. Brown suffered an injury in Week 18 against the New York Giants. Heading into this week's NFL Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it has been unclear whether he would play.

Late last week, Brown removed all mentions and photos of the Philadelphia Eagles from his social media accounts. He wasn't present at Eagles practice on Friday, which led to more speculation about his role with the team moving forward. Then, the latest update on the wide receiver was on Saturday evening.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Saturday night, just 48 hours from when the Eagles will take the field in Tampa, AJ Brown was sitting ringside in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Photos of the Eagles wide receiver circulated in social media as many wondered if he would travel with the team on Sunday.

Fans on social media expect Brown to request a trade out of Philadelphia, similar to the request he made when he was with the Tennessee Titans. Others said that he was being a distraction to his team, which wouldn't help with their recent struggles.

Below are some of the comments about the revelation that AJ Brown wasn't with the team on Saturday:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will AJ Brown play vs. Buccaneers in Wild Card matchup?

Wide receiver A.J. Brown injured his knee in the season finale against the New York Giants. It was just the latest issue the Eagles have dealt with in the downward spiral of the season's last few weeks.

Expand Tweet

According to multiple reports, the 26-year-old was ruled out with a sprained knee late last week. Meaning the struggling Eagles offense will be without one of their top weapons against the Buccaneers. Whether Brown would re-join the team ahead of a possible divisional round game is unknown.

So far this season, Brown had 106 receptions for a total of 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns. The Philadelphia Eagles started the season with a 10-1 record and then lost five of their last six games.

The Eagles did get some good news as they expect wide receiver DeVonta Smith to be ready to play on Monday night. Smith has been dealing with an ankle injury and didn't play last week. He returned to practice this week and is expected to suit up.