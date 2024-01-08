"America is tired of Mahomes and Kelce/Swift": NFL fans react to Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game scheduling on Peacock

Taylor Swift will cheer on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on a primetime game on Peacock as the Chiefs take on the Dolphins at Arrowhead on Saturday, 13th January, evening at 8PM ET. It is a huge game with multiple plot lines.

The explosive offense that Miami brings with Tua Tagovailoa will come up against a defense that has performed well all season. Tyreek Hill will return to Kansas City, with whom he won his maiden Super Bowl ring. It should be a thrilling game.

But NFL has decided that the game should be streamed exclusively on Peacock. That means anyone outside the local markets for both teams would need to buy their service to follow along.

Fans slam NFL's Peacock decision for Chiefs-Dolphins game and accuse league of bowing to Taylor Swift fans

Football fans are not happy with the decision and they took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make their feelings known. They accused the NFL of trying to schedule the game exclusively on Peacock so Taylor Swift fans, who might have recently become interested in football, purchase the streaming service. Here are some reactions from the platform.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have to be at their best to secure progress

For the past couple of years, the Chiefs have been the best team in the AFC in the regular season. Everyone knew they were the team to beat and the conference championship game went through Arrowhead. But things are a little different now.

Kansas City have struggled on offense all year and are the third seed this time around. Patrick Mahomes has had a down year and much of it has been due to his over-reliance on Travis Kelce as his only reliable receiver as the likes of Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have struggled.

That said, the Chiefs will still be the favorites for this game and they will need their defense to stop the explosiveness of Miami's offense; especially Tyreek Hill's speed, which they are acutely familiar with from his time with them. And they will need Mahomes and Kelce to be at their best so that they do not turn the ball over. The quarterback has 14 interceptions in the regular season and cannot be that cavalier with the football in a knockout game.

With Taylor Swift expected to be in attendance, Kansas City will need to host the perfect game so that she can witness her first postseason victory by her boyfriend.