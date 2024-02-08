Andy Reid offers special relationship advice to Travis Kelce for 'queen' Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl

This Sunda, tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid will chase a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. However, the All-Pro tight end could earn another ring in the near-future.

With the news of him and global icon and pop singer Taylor Swift confirmed to be dating, a lot of media attention this week has been about Kelce's relationship. He was even asked by one reporter who will get a ring first, Swift or his Super Bowl opponent San Francisco 49ers. Kelce intelligently answered that he's just trying to get this Super Bowl ring.

With more media availability happening the week leading up to the Super Bowl, Reid was asked if he gave any relationship advice to Kelce. The longtime head coach responded with a simple but good answer for his star tight end.

“Just treat her like a queen."

Andy Reid poked fun at Travis Kelce saying he met Taylor Swift first

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have something special going on, she actually met Andy Reid before she met the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Reid opened up to the New York Post that he met Swift while he was coaching the Philadelphia Eagles. They crossed paths because her father was a big football fan who played nearby for the University of Deleware. Reid spent 14 years with the Eagles before becoming coach of the Chiefs in 2013.

“Yeah, listen, she’s been great. I knew her before, from Philadelphia. Her dad [Scott Swift] played at [University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy. So I had met him there and her,” Reid said.

“So that was the last thing Trav wanted to hear, that I knew her before him. She told him, ‘I know your coach.’ And he went, ‘Oh, God, come on! She’s a good girl. And I’m happy for Trav. And there has been no distraction that way at all. Trav’s handled it right, she’s handled it right and we just move forward. So it hasn’t been a problem at all.”

Swift has been getting a lot of attention focused on her ever since she started attending Chiefs' games. Kansas City will look to win their third Super Bowl in a five-year span when they face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend in Las Vegas.