Andy Reid reveals Taylor Swift made Chiefs O-Line homemade pop-tarts during Super Bowl push

Andy Reid has praised Taylor Swift before, even noting his quaint connection to her father. But as it turns out, Travis Kelce was not the only Chief she won over.

Speaking to NBC's Mike Florio and Chris Simms at Tuesday's NFL scouting combine, the Kansas City head coach recalled the pop superstar once revealing her culinary skills to the team:

"Behind the scenes, she likes to cook," Reid said. "So she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts. So it was over. She knew right where to go. She didn't give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn't give me one."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

He is not the first to see her cooking talent, however. Back in December 2023, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar told The Tobin & Leroy Show:

"We're having pregame meal and Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself and she's so cool. She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis... I'm a juicer right now trying to be vegan and gluten-free, but I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day."

Andy Reid opens up on when he realized Patrick Mahomes' potential

In that same interview, Andy Reid discussed Patrick Mahomes' evolution from prospect to champion and eventual face of the league.

When the 10th overall pick of 2017 joined the Kansas City Chiefs, he sat behind Alex Smith as a rookie. By his sophomore season, he was promoted to the starting job and immediately broke out, winning NFL MVP and giving the team its first conference title game appearance in 25 years.

Mahomes has obviously risen to greater heights since, winning three Super Bowl titles in four appearances and being named the game's MVP in all of them, as well as receiving another season MVP award. However, according to Reid, such greatness was already manifesting back at Texas Tech. He said:

"When I watched him in college, I felt that way - (then-co-Director of player personnel) Brett Veach actually was the one who did that whole thing. He brought him to (then-general manager Jim) Dorsey after his first game and he goes, 'You got to heck this guy out. (He's) unbelievable... This might be the greatest quarterback I've ever seen.'"

The full video can be seen below (quotes above begin at 04:26):