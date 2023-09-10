NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Anthony Richardson draws comparisons with former NFL MVP after scoring TD in NFL debut vs. Jaguars - “Cam Newton 2.0”

Anthony Richardson draws comparisons with former NFL MVP after scoring TD in NFL debut vs. Jaguars - “Cam Newton 2.0”

By Robert Gullo
Modified Sep 10, 2023 18:56 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson during Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts

It didn't take long for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson to score his first career touchdown, running for a 2-yard score at the beginning of the second quarter to tie the Jacksonville Jaguars 7-7.

Richardson took a direct snap and ran it in on a designed QB run.

Richardson rushed for 25 yards on six carries and a touchdown in the first half. The Colts trail the Jaguars 14-7 at halftime

The home crowd went crazy celebrating the franchise quarterback's first career touchdown.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has completed 13 out of 16 passes for 150 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Richardson is 11 of 15 for 100 yards.

NFL fans react to Anthony Richardson scoring his first career touchdown vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL fans were excited to see Anthony Richardson score the first touchdown of his career. Some drew comparisons to Cam Newton, as both are big, powerful, but quick, mobile quarterbacks. Some think Richardson could win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Here's how fans reacted.

Calvin Ridley had a great first half for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Indianapolis Colts

Calvin Ridley during Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts
Calvin Ridley during Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley finally made his long-awaited return to the NFL field.

It didn't take long for Ridley to make an impact with the Jaguars. In the first half, he recorded seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Ridley was suspended for the entire 2023 season due to illegal gambling. The Jaguars traded for him before the end of last season's trade deadline, and he's already making a presence early on with Jacksonville.

Do you think Anthony Richardson will lead the Colts to victory?

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Why Does The NBA Hate The Next Usain Bolt?! And Who Is He??!

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...