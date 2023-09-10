It didn't take long for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson to score his first career touchdown, running for a 2-yard score at the beginning of the second quarter to tie the Jacksonville Jaguars 7-7.

Richardson took a direct snap and ran it in on a designed QB run.

Richardson rushed for 25 yards on six carries and a touchdown in the first half. The Colts trail the Jaguars 14-7 at halftime

The home crowd went crazy celebrating the franchise quarterback's first career touchdown.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has completed 13 out of 16 passes for 150 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Richardson is 11 of 15 for 100 yards.

NFL fans react to Anthony Richardson scoring his first career touchdown vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL fans were excited to see Anthony Richardson score the first touchdown of his career. Some drew comparisons to Cam Newton, as both are big, powerful, but quick, mobile quarterbacks. Some think Richardson could win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Here's how fans reacted.

Calvin Ridley had a great first half for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Indianapolis Colts

Calvin Ridley during Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley finally made his long-awaited return to the NFL field.

It didn't take long for Ridley to make an impact with the Jaguars. In the first half, he recorded seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Ridley was suspended for the entire 2023 season due to illegal gambling. The Jaguars traded for him before the end of last season's trade deadline, and he's already making a presence early on with Jacksonville.

