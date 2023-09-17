Anthony Richardson was one of the most polarizing prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft this year. While his elite athleticism made him an intriguing quarterback option, especially in the modern version of how the game is played, his lack of proven results playing the position also made him a major gamble.

The Indianapolis Colts decided that he was worth the risk when they selected him with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the draft. He was quickly named their starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season, making the dual-threat one of the most exciting players to keep an eye one this year.

Less than two full games into his NFL career, Anthony Richardson already has NFL fans buzzing about how bright his future can be, partially due to his three rushing touchdowns in justhis first five quarters. His electrifying skillset on the football field has resulted in many fans giving him high praise on social media.

Here's what some of them are saying:

While he's clearly off to a great start to his career, Richardson's hype around the NFL has elevated to a new level. Some fans are already crowning him the Offensive Rookie of the Year, the best rushing quarterback ever, and the next Cam Newton, among other titles.

Several fans have also already predcited that Richardson will be the best overall quarterback from the loaded 2023 NFL Draft class. Despite being the fourth overall pick, he was actually just the third quarterback selected.

Who was selected before Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Anthony Richardson drafted

The 2023 NFL Draft class was considered by many around the league to be loaded at the quarterback position. The fact that Anthony Richardson was the third quarterback off the borad is a good example of that, with three going in the top four overall selections.

The Carolina Panthers traded up to the number one overall pick, swapping with the Chicago Bears, to select Bryce Young. They were immediately followed by the Houston Texans, who selected CJ Stroud with the second pick of the draft. The Texans then traded up to the third slot to make back-to-back picks, selecting Will Anderson as the first non-quarterback.

The Indianapolis Colts were next up at pick four, where they selected Anthony Richardson. The pick made a ton of sense for them, especially after hiring Shane Steichen as their head coach. Steichen previously served as the offensive coordinator for Jalen Hurts, another elite rushing quarterback.