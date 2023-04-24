After retiring from the NFL, Antonio Brown wants to focus on his responsibilities as part-owner of the National Arena League’s Albany Empire.

However, he faced another controversy after being threatened with an arrest warrant for alleged unpaid child support. Brown said in an interview with WRGB Albany sports director AJ Pankowski during a recent Empire game:

“Yeah, well, first off, anytime you say a guy own a team, there's going to be some garnish in the wages, but let's get this clear, I paid my bills, I'm a professional. It's about running the Empire and running the business. We don't need negativity on my name. It’s bigger than me."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Court documents revealed that a Miami-Dade County, Florida judge ordered Brown to pay over $30,000 for missing child support. If not, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office can arrest him and put Brown under custody.

However, he posted a recent Instagram story revealing the child support payment he made with the caption:

“Everyone wants to see me fail that’s why I have to be Great!!!”

Antonio Brown shared on his Instagram account a screenshot of his recent child support payment

Brown signed one-year contracts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and 2021, earning him over $4.7 million. He made over $80.7 million in 12 seasons with the Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders.

In 2017, the Steelers gave him a four-year, $68 million deal, the largest contract he signed as a player. Brown finished his playing career with 987 receptions, 13,209 yards, and 89 touchdowns.

Why Antonio Brown must pay child support

Antonio Brown recently paid child support for Antaniyah, his daughter with ex-partner Wiltrice Jackson. In 2019, she accused the seven-time Pro Bowler of domestic violence after he allegedly shoved her. However, Brown never faced charges for this claim.

Last year, Tampa police attempted to serve him an arrest warrant after receiving domestic violence accusations from his ex-fiancee. However, charges were dropped after the woman took back allegations that Brown intended to cause harm to her.

Brown has three sons and a daughter with Chelsie Kyriss. She gave birth to their daughter, Allure, in July 2020. Earlier that year, Kyriss sought sole custody of her three sons. However, as per court documents, Brown “continues to demonstrate an incapacity to make decisions that are in the best interest of the minor children.”

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes