Antonio Brown facing possible lawsuit over $21,000 Albany Empire fiasco: Report

Antonio Brown is making headlines again, but for the wrong reasons.

Just over a week after the Albany Empire, his arena football team, was expelled from the National Arena League, Brown may be sued by the coaches and players under his employ, according to the Times Union. He already owes the league $21,000.

Coach Moe Leggett recalled that he and his assistants and players had been paid after the Empire's loss at the Orlando Predators; but a few days later, their checks had been reversed from their bank accounts. The newspaper estimates the amount due to be at least $500 for each player.

Leggett said to the Times-Union:

“I’m frustrated. I tried to give [Brown] the benefit of the doubt. I tried to work with him. I was trying to be the peacemaker, the mediator to make sure things ran smoothly and just under the radar. But I can no longer do that.”

He expounded on his emotions in another interview, this time for local ABC affiliate News 10:

“It’s a very unfortunate situation that we’re being put in. We just want to put it behind us. Just pay what the guys are owed and we’ll just move on. No hard feelings. But you’re playing with people’s livelihoods.”

Former players Fabian Guerra and Brandon Thorpe are also among those looking to sue the one-time Super Bowl champion. Feeling used and betrayed, they told the Times-Union:

Guerra: "I feel like this was his plan all along. I feel like he does stuff for social media and to sell his songs. I think it’s just what he does. That’s the type of guy he is. No one trusts him anymore."

Thorpe: “My feelings are everywhere because I feel like he’s basically doing us so wrong to the point of no return.”

How bad was Antonio Brown's situation with the Albany Empire? What his accountant says

If his accountant is to be believed, Antonio Brown had misjudged the readiness, both financial and competitive, that he needed to run the Albany Empire. Alex Gunaris recently chatted with Sportskeeda to discuss the team's situation, from the onset to the present:

"From a business standpoint, it would have been beneficial to let the team go under this year and take the time to put the proper pieces in place and organize a new team. We were rushed into purchasing this team and were days away from the Albany Empire not even playing this year."

When asked about how dire the Empire's finances really were, he said that the franchise was paying higher insurance premiums than normal:

"Our workers' compensation policy from the New York State Insurance Fund included a 15,609% additional charge on top of our normal premiums. Our premium is 50 times higher than any other team."

And those premiums severely affected the team's payroll and thus roster quality:

"The State of New York Insurance Fund capped our player payroll at $116k for the year. If we went over that amount, we would have been penalized next year and made to pay another $1.5 million plus in premiums.

"With this cap from NY, we had to cut all of our good players, so we fell under the $116k, therefore, leading to a bad product on the field because we couldn't sign top-quality guys."

So why continue pursuing this ultimately fruitless endeavor? According to Gunaris, Brown wanted to give back to the sport:

"Antonio wanted to keep the team in Albany and give the city their team. His number one goal was to give kids a chance to get on the football field and showcase their skills for an opportunity to play in the NFL."

