"He needs to be arrested" - Antonio Brown frustrates fans by stripping publicly after rap concert in Tallahassee

Antonio Brown's NFL career is all but over and the mercurial receiver has been courting controversy for what feels like years.

Under the microscope for bizarre tweets, Arena League football, photoshop edits and crazy parties, fans are always on the lookout for more AB drama. Furthermore, Brown has started sharing clips of his concert appearances and fan interactions on social media.

This time, Brown could be seen stripping in front of a crowd, the video going viral shortly afterward. This was at a rap concert in Tallahassee, following which a student also got his phone.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans weren't impressed with Brown's behavior. According to many, the 35-year-old should be arrested, as his actions are not fit for the public:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Antonio Brown recently shed light on his side of the Gisele Bundchen clip

In 2022, Antonio Brown went viral for sharing content involving Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. He shared a clip and a doctored image of Bundchen and himself celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2021 Super Bowl win.

During a recent episode of the "It Is What It Is" podcast, Brown provided some insight into the situation:

"She was just looking in my eyes you know. A woman opposed to being in your face. ... So to me, I'm like, you holding me two hands and you in my eyes."

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Brown revealed that he also felt awkward about the clip, and should have been celebrating with his family instead.

"Yeah. So I was with my people, my family that they watch. And so I think she was just in a moment."

Furthermore, even his mother felt awkward:

"But it's like, in that situation, it did look bad because we just won and that's the moment you need to be with your family, right? You know, I mean, so mom's is like, 'Oh, I'm feeling awkward…'"

Having said that, we can expect more concert videos and even edits from Antonio Brown as the 2023 season progresses.