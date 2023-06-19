Antonio Brown was once one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. At this point, his dominance on the football field is rarely what anyone remembers him for. He has instead built up an enormous reputation for being an extremely controversial celebrity.

Among his many different ventures, Antonio Brown recently bought an ownership stake in the Albany Empire of the National Arena League. It should come as no surprise that his time as the owner has been filled with different controversies. One of the most criticized moves he's pulled is reportedly failing to pay his players and staff their proper salaries.

Adding to the turmoil is another recent report that Brown failed to comply with the NAL's strict rules on financial contributions to the league's operations. After declining to get his team in good standard and refusing to pay fines, his Albany Empire was officially kicked out of the NAL.

While Brown could have potentially blamed it on a financial crisis of his own, he apparently took a much different approach. He recently posted a video to his personal Twitter account flaunting stacks of cash and basically taunting the fact that he has plenty of money.

Many fans took offense to Brown's tweet, especially because his players and staff have been left unpaid and now may possibly be unemployed due to the Albany Empire being booted from the NAL.

and stop bringing up shit from the past man your annoying as fuck AB @AB84 🗣️🪞 🗣️🪞 https://t.co/VL8fyRgiOv LMAOHow bout you use that money to pay the-Players-Coaches-Child Support-Food-League-PEOPLEand stop bringing up shit from the past man your annoying as fuck twitter.com/AB84/status/16… LMAOHow bout you use that money to pay the-Players-Coaches-Child Support-Food-League-PEOPLEand stop bringing up shit from the past man your annoying as fuck twitter.com/AB84/status/16…

Brandon Russell @Bdrussell4 AB @AB84 🗣️🪞 🗣️🪞 https://t.co/VL8fyRgiOv I bet not a single player of yours is seeing a penny of that money that isn’t even yours (because it’s really theirs but in your possession). (925) 915-xxxx… we know more than you think, AB! twitter.com/ab84/status/16… I bet not a single player of yours is seeing a penny of that money that isn’t even yours (because it’s really theirs but in your possession). (925) 915-xxxx… we know more than you think, AB! twitter.com/ab84/status/16…

Brandon G @bgrum44 can't pay his people but he does this AB @AB84 🗣️🪞 🗣️🪞 https://t.co/VL8fyRgiOv They literally kicked him out of the national arena football Leaguecan't pay his people but he does this twitter.com/AB84/status/16… They literally kicked him out of the national arena football League 😂😂 can't pay his people but he does this twitter.com/AB84/status/16…

As many fans pointed out, it's a strange attempt at a money flex when he's chosen not to fulfill his financial obligations to the league and the people who work for him. It doesn't make much sense, but then again, what really does when it comes to Antonio Brown?

When Antonio Brown incorrectly claimed he was making a return to the football field

Antonio Brown

In an effort to drive ticket sales for the Albany Empire, Antonio Brown boldly claimed that he was going to suit up for his team and become a player-owner. The NAL consistently claimed that he never actually filed the proper paperwork to do so.

According to Brown, he failed a physical examination and was unable to play for that reason. While it's possible, he doesn't exactly have credibility when it comes to his word. Regardless, he failed to deliver and never actually appeared in a game before the Albany Empire were kicked out of the NAL.

