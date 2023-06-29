Right after Antonio Brown's Albany Empire was expelled from the National Arena League, another team has suffered the same fate, and he is letting his feelings be known.

On Monday, the NAL announced that, citing "funding issues", the Lafayetteville Jaguars had been dropped from the rest of its schedule. Coincidentally, the Jaguars had been the Empire's last opponent.

Mark Singleais, a sports writer for the Times-Union, tweeted:

'The National Arena League, which already kicked out the Albany Empire, is down to five teams after dropping the Fayetteville Mustangs from the rest of the schedule for “funding issues.” The Empire’s final home game was against Fayetteville.'

When news of the expulsion reached Brown, he replied:

"Corrupt League"

How bad is Antonio Brown's financial situation in the National Arena League?

Despite being one of the most marketable NFL players in his prime, Antonio Brown could be approaching bankruptcy faster than expected, thanks to a litany of debts he owes not just to his team's players and coaches, but to the league itself as well.

Last Sunday, the Times-Union reported that the former Pittsburgh Steeler owed each member of his roster approximately $500. Head coach Moe Leggett said of the situation:

“I’m frustrated. I tried to give [Brown] the benefit of the doubt. I tried to work with him. I was trying to be the peacemaker, the mediator to make sure things ran smoothly and just under the radar. But I can no longer do that.

Former players Brandon Thorpe and Fabian Guerra also condemned Brown, telling the newspaper:

Guerra: "I feel like this was his plan all along. I feel like he does stuff for social media and to sell his songs. I think it’s just what he does. That’s the type of guy he is. No one trusts him anymore."

Thorpe: “My feelings are everywhere because I feel like he’s basically doing us so wrong to the point of no return.”

Alex Gunaris, Antonio Brown's accountant, also shared some details on the team's dire financial situation with Sportskeeda:

"Our workers' compensation policy from the New York State Insurance Fund included a 15,609% additional charge on top of our normal premiums. Our premium is 50 times higher than any other team.

"The State of New York Insurance Fund capped our player payroll at $116k for the year. If we went over that amount, we would have been penalized next year and made to pay another $1.5 million plus in premiums."

Because of these poor finances, the Empire were forced to downsize and downgrade their roster, leading to degraded performance:

"With this cap from NY, we had to cut all of our good players, so we fell under the $116k, therefore, leading to a bad product on the field because we couldn't sign top-quality guys."

