The Las Vegas Raiders' resurgence under interim head coach Antonio Pierce continues. The team registered a 20-14 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Last week, the Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Los Angeles Chargers (63-21). They backed this up with a win over the Chiefs.

Quarterback Aiden O'Connell only completed nine passes as Zamir White rushed for 145 yards on 22 carries. The offense didn't score a touchdown.

With the win, fans are pushing for Pierce to become the full-time head coach next season.

Antonio Pierce gaining traction for head coaching job

With the win over the Chiefs, the Raiders move to 7-8 on the season, and there is growing momentum for Pierce to be the head coach next year.

One fan hopes the team doesn't screw up this opportunity.

"Hope they don’t screw it up like they did with rich a couple years ago."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Pierce's future.

So most want Pierce to remain as the Raiders head coach going forward. However, it remains to be seen if the higher-ups have a similar mindset.

Antonio Pierce has turned the Raiders around

Under Pierce, the Raiders are now 3-3, which is serviceable, and he has now won as many games as Josh McDaniels did this season.

Of course, there will be ups and downs as the Raiders look to get something out of this season. The loss to the Minnesota Vikings was a poor outing, as they were held scoreless. But that is just part of the growing pains that Pierce has to deal with as he tries to get the team playing his way.

The win over the Chiefs was important for many reasons, and none more so than to give players the belief that they can play with the best in the NFL. The Chiefs aren't "the Chiefs" that we know them to be this year, but the win was huge for the Raiders going forward.

Additionally, it will no doubt give Antonio Pierce another push in his bid to become the Raiders head coach full-time next season.

