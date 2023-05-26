Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will face off against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the most recent version of The Match. The highly anticipated showdown between the superstars of the Kansas City Chiefs and Golden State Warriors in an NFL vs. NBA showdown is set to take place in June 2023.

This will be the second time that Patrick Mahomes is featured on The Match, as well as Steph Curry, while Klay Thompson and Travis Kelce will be making their first appearances. Mahomes recently appeared on an episode of Inside the NBA to promote the upcoming event.

During his conversation with the Inside crew, Mahomes referenced his own basketball skills to the panel that covers the NBA. His reference to his basketball shot resulted in him being called out by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Here's what Shaq had to say to Mahomes:

“Patrick Mahomes, I seen what you did. You told us about your jumpshot. So that means you and Travis are challenging me and Kenny. August 19. The Match. Anytime, anyplace.”

Mahomes answered:

“Free throws only.”

Shaq is well-known as a historically bad free throw shooter during his legendary NBA career. He hit only 52.7 percent of his attempts during his career, compared to being basically unstoppable in the paint during his prime.

This led to the infamous "Hack a Shaq" strategy that many opposing teams would use on him, intentionally fouling him to force free throws instead of letting him dunk. Mahomes' response, saying the contest would be free throws only, is likely a fun jab at this situation.

While it's unclear if Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will really face off against Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith in a shooting contest, they are confirmed to be locked into a golf match against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Patrick Mahomes golf handicap: How good is the reigning NFL MVP?

Patrick Mahomes

In addition to being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Mahomes is also one of the best golfers among NFL players. He's currently listed with a 7.7 golf handicap, a strong number for an amateur. For comparison, Travis Kelce has an 11 golf handicap, while Klay Thompson currently sits at a 15.

While Mahomes' handicap is surely respectable for a non-professional, it's Steph Curry who leads the way in this version of "The Match" with a strong 2.2 handicap. Each of the two superstars will be looking for their first win in the charity event after losing in their first appearances.

