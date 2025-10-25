“Arch Manning running him out of town”: NFL fans react as Steve Sarkisian gets linked to Titans HC job

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is reportedly eyeing a return to the NFL, and fans can’t stop clowning him for it. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, representatives for Sarkisian have informed NFL teams that he’s open to head coaching opportunities, “including the Titans.”Steve Sarkisian has prior NFL experience. He served as the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach in 2004 and the Falcons’ offensive coordinator from 2017 to 2018. He’s never led a pro team, though. The timing, though, is what’s raising eyebrows. The Longhorns are in the thick of their 2025 college football season, with playoff hopes on the line.Fans on X were quick to connect the dots between Sarkisian’s reported NFL interest and Texas’s new quarterback, Arch Manning. One post read,“Arch Manning running him out of town.”Kaiden S @KaidS01LINKArch Manning running him out of townAnother said, &quot;I’d be saying the same thing if arch was my QB1&quot;One X user tweeted, &quot;He must be dreading another year with high expectations and Arch Manning at QB&quot;&quot;What a shill lol. Blew it by betting on Arch and now he’s trying to get out of Dodge,&quot; tweeted one more.&quot;What Arch does to a mf,&quot; said another.&quot;Bro said Arch is so bad it’s gonna cost me my job next year,&quot; commented another.It's unclear whether Sarkisian is genuinely ready for the NFL leap or just seeking leverage.Also read: “Shedeur Sanders should have been starting for Tennessee Titans”: Skip Bayless shades Cam Ward after 0-4 start to 2025 NFL season