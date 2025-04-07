"Ashton Jeanty is a Raider": NFL fans react as Tom Brady's team hosts Boise State RB ahead of draft day

NFL fans online were excited after news broke that the Las Vegas Raiders are hosting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. He and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers are scheduled to visit the Raiders' facility this week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday about the prospect's visit.

Draft analysts were not surprised to see the Raiders show interest in Jeanty. Multiple NFL experts, including Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick, had predicted Las Vegas would select the Boise State star. Raiders general manager John Spytek has even shared anecdotes about the family pressure he's facing to pick the running back. He noted his son, Jack, threatened to "find a new family" if the team didn't select Jeanty.

Jeanty established himself as college football's premier running back last season, leading the nation with an impressive 30 touchdowns in 2024. His NFL-ready skill set has elevated him into rare territory as a running back worthy of top-10 consideration.

Here's how fans reacted to the news:

"The Raiders are making moves this week. It'll be exciting to see how these prospects perform and if they end up in Vegas for the upcoming season!" One tweeted.

"Nice moves Raiders sm potential," another fan tweeted.

"The RB would be fun," another tweeted.

Can Ashton Jeanty help end the Raiders' decades of AFC West struggles?

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State - Source: Imagn

The Raiders' interest in Ashton Jeanty signals the franchise's latest attempt to climb out of the AFC West basement. Las Vegas hasn't claimed first place in its division since 2002 and has won in just two seasons over the past 22 years.

The team is embracing a fresh approach under new head coach Pete Carroll, who will pair with recently acquired quarterback Geno Smith to lead a revamped offense. Adding Jeanty to this mix could provide an immediate cornerstone for the Raiders' attack.

Although the Raiders have already inked veteran Raheem Mostert this offseason, Jeanty would add star power and upside as a featured back. The NFL seems to be trending toward more emphasis on running games after Saquon Barkley influenced Philadelphia's Super Bowl push last season.

