Austin Ekeler is no longer a Los Angeles Charger.

During the 2023 offseason, he failed to secure a second extension with the only team he has known since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017. So for 2024, he has a change of scenery.

On Monday, the Washington Commanders were announced to have secured the services of the dual-threat running back. He will earn $11 million over the course of two seasons.

Reactions online from some fans of Ekeler's old team were derogatory, to say the least:

What Austin Ekeler's signing means for Commanders, Chargers

Shortly after losing Antonio Gibson to the New England Patriots, the Commanders' all-new tandem of head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Adam Peters had to immediately find someone who could complement Brian Robinson Jr. And in Austin Ekeler, they may have found that man, as ESPN's Matt Miller wrote:

"Ekeler likely won't see the volume in offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's offense that he once did in Los Angeles, but he does have an opportunity to be a valuable playmaker thanks to his speed and receiving skills. He has the tools to be among the league's better third-down backs in this setting."

For the Los Angeles Chargers, meanwhile, parting ways with Ekeler represents part of a massive offensive restructuring under their own rookie tandem of Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz. They already began this with the signing of Gus Edwards, one of the latter's former acquaintances with the Baltimore Ravens, who will also reunite with offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

This fulfills Mina Kimes' notion that the new regime has been wanting a seamless upgrade to their ground game:

"This has been an issue with this team for a couple years now. When you look at what Baltimore has done in the run game under Roman and then now with the power run game, I expect to see a lot of continuity between that and what we see in LA next year."

Now, the Chargers arguably need a more mobile complement to Edwards' bruising style. Recent reports have linked them to Aaron Jones, who was released by the Green Bay Packers to make room for former divisional rival Josh Jacobs.