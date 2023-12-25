On Sunday, the sophomore quarterback notched his second win in four starts after throwing two touchdown passes in a hard-fought 26-23 win over the Denver Broncos. The Patriots had long been eliminated from playoff contention, but they did massively spoil the Broncos' attempt to close in on the Kansas City Chiefs in the battle for the AFC West.

That performance had fans prophesying Zappe as the second coming of the legendary Tom Brady:

Bailey Zappe, Patriots nearly blow 16-point lead in win vs Broncos

The first half of the New England Patriots-Denver Broncos game could not have been uglier, with both teams exchanging turnovers in their opening drives. After that, rookie Marvin Mims had a massive 50-yard punt return to set up the first score - a touchdown run by Javonte Williams.

Chad Ryland and Wil Lutz then traded field goal misses to end the first half.

The second half turned out to be a tale of two quarters. The Patriots were very dominant in the third quarter, beginning with Bailey Zappe and Ezekiel Elliott's 21-yard lead-grabbing connection; however, their rookie kicker very audibly missed the extra point:

The 2022 fourth-round pick threw another touchdown pass, this time to Mike Gesicki. Immediately after that play, Mims botched the kickoff return and was divested of the ball by Marte Mapu, allowing Cody Davis to fall on it for another touchdown and a 16-point lead.

At that point, the game seemed over, but then the Broncos came back to life in the fourth. Russell Wilson first found Lucas Krull for a touchdown at the eight-and-a-half-minute mark, then connected with Brandon Johnson for two.

Then, with just under three to play, he and Johnson connected for another touchdown, with Williams tying the game with a two-point conversion.

However, a comeback win for the hosts was ultimately not to be. After an exchange of punts, Zappe threw consecutive passes to DeVante Parker and Gesicki to bring the visitors inside field goal range.

Ryland was eventually summoned to the field in for a 56-yard attempt, and this time he would not be denied:

Wilson then whiffed in his one-second Hail Mary attempt to end the game.