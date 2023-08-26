‘Ban this dude’s takes’: Cowboys fans still haven’t forgiven Rob Gronkowski for 2022 comments despite Super Bowl prediction

Some Dallas Cowboys fans have taken shots at Rob Gronkowski.

During the 2022 season, Gronkowski called the Cowboys pretenders, saying that the team weren't a true Super Bowl threat. Dallas went on to get eliminated in the second round of the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers.

Entering the 2023 NFL season, Gronkowski is now predicting the Cowboys to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February.

"I'm going to go with the Dallas Cowboys," Gronkowski said. "You don't always want to be the favorites, because then you don't win too much. So I feel like the Dallas Cowboys, they have pretty good odds to win some money if they win it all."

After Gronkowski's comments, Dallas Cowboy fans took to Reddit to take aim at the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star.

"He was calling us pretenders with like 5 games left last season and now we’re SB contenders? Please ban this dudes takes."

"I would be really happy to hear him say this, if I trusted either one of his brain cells."

Although most Cowboy fans were annoyed by Gronkowski's comments, some fans were thrilled to see a respected NFL veteran pick them to win the Super Bowl.

Currently, the Dallas Cowboys have the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +1400 which translates to a 6.7 percent chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Cowboys begin season on the road

The Dallas Cowboys will open their 2023 season on Sept. 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET on the road against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys will then play their home opener in Week 2 on Sept. 17 as Dallas hosts the New York Jets at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys will also play the likes of the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Seattle Seahawks.

Dallas trades for Trey Lance

Before the 2023 NFL season kicks off, Dallas acquired quarterback Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

The trade is an intriguing one as Dallas has Dak Prescott under center, but the Cowboys can get out of his deal after this season. For now, Lance will be the backup quarterback in Dallas, as he is only 23 years old.

