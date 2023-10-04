Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the NFL's hottest purported couple right now, and understandably, fans are eager to see what their next move is.

But whatever that move is, it will surely not involve Dan Katz.

On Monday's episode of the "Pardon My Take" podcast, the radio host popularly called "Big Cat" claimed that he would continue to deny that the two were a couple unless they did a specific thing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift release a s*x video, I’ll consummate this relationship and be like, ‘Fine,’. I don’t buy it until I see some (explicit terms). Otherwise it’s not real. I want to see (euphemism).”

Expand Tweet

Obviously, this angered the NFL's entire X fandom:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What else did Dan Katz, co-hosts, say about rumored Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship?

Taylor Swift's appearances in the Kansas City Chiefs' last two games in support of Travis Kelce have undoubtedly helped to turn in massive ratings numbers for the NFL, and especially broadcasting partners Fox and NBC, who aired those games between the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, respectively.

In addition, it has led the league to consider ways to convince Gen Z's, especially young women, to start following the sport.

But Katz and his co-host Eric "PFT Commenter" Sollenberger disagreed:

Sollenberger: “If there was going to be a distraction, it would probably be the most famous person in the world dating your tight end.”

Katz: “Taylor Swift is a problem for the NFL. We have to unite as a group of fans. We can’t let this happen. She’s got to stop going to games."

Sollenberger: “She’s bad for football.”

Their conversation then shifted to the highly condemned comments above. Upon seeing the backlash, "Big Cat" posted this:

Expand Tweet

Travis Kelce has two people to thank for rumored Taylor Swift romance

Back in August, NFL sportscasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson suggested on their podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift date, saying:

Andrews: “Taylor, I don’t know what you are doing in your life right now besides rocking the world. Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic.

“This is one Taylor, I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Thompson: “Do it for yourself, do it for us and do it for the people because there is no one that would give you a better time than this guy.”

Two months later, their wish was seemingly answered, and when they reposted that clip on Instagram, Kelce thanked them:

Travis Kelce's response to Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson having predicted his relationship with Taylor Swift