“Be glad you live in Texas”- NFL fans empathize with Micah Parsons after Cowboys star comes clean on TAX problems

Tax season is one of the most hectic periods for people - filing paperwork, long lines and long waiting times. For a rather new athlete like Micah Parsons, it can sometimes be a big deal.

In a a recent tweet, the Dallas Cowboys linebacker said that he has finally filed and paid his state taxes (the deadline for filing in Texas is April 18). He tweeted:

"Man I just did taxes!! Wow! Just re-evaluated my whole life!!"

In another tweet, he expounded on how the process felt:

"I'm bout to have the year of my life!! If I wasn't hungry before!! Them taxes made me real hungry for sure!!"

Here is how fans reacted to him, with one saying:

"Be glad you live in Texas lol"

Here are the other reactions:

Even his fellow players chimed in:

Fortunately, for Parsons, Texas has no income tax, so he gets to enjoy all the earning he makes during home games.

However, he still has to pay the 'jock tax', which is remitted to the governments of the cities/states he and his Cowboys visit. As a rather new player who travels around the country frequently, he may be feeling that he needs more money.

How much has Micah Parsons earned in the NFL? A look at his contract

Micah Parsons in entering the most crucial year of his contract.

Speaking of earnings, Micah Parsons is entering the penultimate year of his rookie deal. He signed it in 2021 straight out of being drafted 12th overall out of Penn State.

The contract is fully guaranteed, and on signing it, Parsons received a signing bonus worth almost $10 million apart from his starting salary of $660,000. This season, he will earn nearly $2.2 million. Parsons' final-year earnings will top out at almost $3 million, and if he gets a fifth year, he will certainly breach that amount.

As a first-round selection, Parsons is entitled to a fifth-year option after this season. As he has started every game of his career thus far and made the All-Pro First Team and Pro Bowl in both seasons, he will make $21 million on a fifth-year option. That's not including any bonuses he will incur from his accolades.

After his fifth-year option, it will be up to the Dallas Cowboys to decide Parsons' future, but given how he has been playing, expect them to commit to him long term.

