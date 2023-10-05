Being a Chicago Bears fan right now isn't ideal as the team is dealing with numerous issues both on and off the field. It doesn't help that the team is winless entering Week 5 of the season. To help bolster spirits, the team's social media department decided to help out.

They posted a photo onto their Twitter (X) account with a photo of some players with the caption: "Name this boy band."

NFL fans quickly took to the social media platform to add their thoughts on it:

More fans piled on with some more boy band-themed names for the Bears:

Needless to say, Chicago's social media and its post didn't quite work out as expected. They are one of the two winless teams this season with the Carolina Panthers being the other. The Panthers traded with the Bears in a deal for the top pick in this year's NFL draft.

On the field, Chicago is last in the league with a third down conversion percentage of 38 percent. Defensively, they've allowed the second-most points per game with 34.3 points.

Off the field, defensive coordinator Alan Williams, resigned last month in part due to inappropriate activity per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to multiple sources, a digital forensic search was done as part of Williams' resignation as the process was part of the organization's customary operating policy. It was noted he stepped down due to his health and being with his family.

The team also dealing with wide receiver Chase Claypool, who is still not with the Bears. He did not practice at all this week, and he is out for Thursday night. The reason given is “team decision.”

Quarterback Justin Fields shared his thoughts when speaking to reporters:

“It sucks but at the end of the day, you can’t control it. You’ve got to go out there with guys that we have and execute like we did this past Sunday. Wish nothing but the best for Chase. I think he knows that he kind of messed up by saying that, but wish him nothing but the best."

Chicago must decide to either trade or cut the wideout, as teams cannot send players home with pay anymore since 2016.

Could the Bears fire HC Matt Eberflus before the end of this season?

In the 104-year history of the franchise, Chicago has never fired a head coach in-season. However, that could change in the case of Eberflus.

Peter King of NBC Sports spoke on Chicago's WSCR-AM earlier this week on whether the team should move on from the beleaguered head coach:

"You cannot lose 14 games in a row and hang on to your job. I would not be surprised if it's a bad loss Thursday and the Bears make a change. Just wouldn't be surprised. It's not working."

The Bears face the Washington Commanders to start Week 5 on Thursday Night Football. We'll see if the team can win their first game this season and try to turn a tumultuous 2023 thus far.