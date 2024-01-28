Bears fans accuse franchise of dangling Justin Fields as 'trade bait' in viral hype video 

The Chicago Bears have a massive decision to make this season regarding quarterback Justin Fields. The team's first-round pick from the 2021 draft will enter his fourth season in 2024.

The Bears have until May to decide whether they want to pick the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. They hold the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft and could pick the University of Southern California's superstar quarterback, Caleb Williams, who has been the consensus top pick of this class.

While the Bears continued to ponder whether retaining Fields and surrounding him with weapons was the way forward or it was time to start afresh with Williams, the team's social media account posted a peculiar clip.

The Bears' official handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a highlight reel of their starting quarterback. The timing of the post is interesting. If the Bears decide to part ways with Fields to build a future with Williams, they'll ideally have to part ways with their current quarterback before the draft, which will be held between April 27th and 29th, to ensure they extract maximum value.

Fans accused the Bears of posting this video to showcase to other teams what Fields is capable of. Here are some of the comments:

