The Green Bay Packers are beginning a new era in 2023. For the first time, they will be led by Jordan Love, who takes over from now-New York Jet Aaron Rodgers under center.

And already, he is already mocking the Chicago Bears' supporters despite having never played, let alone won against their team.

In this Twitter video, Love sent out this Father's Day message:

“Happy Father’s Day to all the Bears fans out there. Go Pack Go.”

The Dogefather @dogefather69 @BarstoolBigCat Can you help me get this video deleted from the internet? @BarstoolBigCat Can you help me get this video deleted from the internet? https://t.co/2LnYB1NdR4

The Chicago Bears subreddit immediately banded together in mocking his attempt at trash talking the 1985 champions:

"Love is already f*cking sh*t up for GB"

"He is too stupid that he just called all of us his Father... LOL, what a f*cking moron"

"This clown thinks Rodgers' accomplishments transfer to him (two cry-laughing emojis)"

"Man has no rizz. Let's see if he can ball."

"He fumbled it so hard the Tweet got deleted (three cry-laughing emojis)"

"Like i had no quarrel with JL before today, but jesus he makes it easy to hate him. Thanks for the fathers day wishes, son"

"Bears are already 1-0 against Love (cry-laughing emoji)"

"This is almost as cringe as him playing football"

Could the Chicago Bears finally defeat Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers in 2023?

The Chicago Bears' fans are salivating at seeing Jordan Love start a full season's worth of games, because it potentially means guaranteed wins for their team, which last defeated the Packers in 2018 with Mitch Trubisky under center.

The Bears' current quarterback, Justin Fields, is infinitely better than Love in all aspects. In the midst of a 3-14 campaign, he became the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in one year, including 178 yards in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins - the most in a regular-season game.

This season, he has an even stronger offensive corps around him. In one of the most sensible trades in NFL history, the Bears traded what turned out to be the no.1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for wideout DJ Moore, who joins Darnell Mooney and mid-2022 acquisition Chase Claypool in what could be a very potent receiving group.

And on the ground, the Bears are loaded. Besides Justin Fields, they have incoming junior Khalil Herbert and free agent signing D'Onta Foreman, with rookie tackle Darnell Wright expected to play a key role as blocker.

