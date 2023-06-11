Justin Fields appears to have set his sights on getting the Chicago Bears into the playoffs in the 2023 NFL season. The quarterback is putting in the hard work in the offseason and was recently visited by Michael Vick at Halas Hall.

Vick is widely credited for being one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks to have played in the NFL. It seems that he’s now passing on some of his wisdom to another highly-talented signal caller in Fields.

However, Chicago fans were quick to point out Vick's off-field issues and raised red flags over his meeting with Fields.

On Reddit, one fan wrote:

"If Fields had the dawg in him, it surely ran out of him now"

Another added,

"Got that dawg-killer in him"

Here are a few more reactions from Twitter:

Vick's NFL career was plunged into jeopardy in 2007 after he pleaded guilty to his involvement in a dog fighting ring. He spent 21 months in federal prison and was later released by the Atlanta Falcons when he was released from prison.

How did Justin Fields fare in the 2022 NFL season?

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields had quite an impressive campaign with the Chicago Bears last season. He racked up 2,242 passing yards and 17 touchdowns on 192 passes at a 60.4% completion rate.

Fields drew plenty of attention for his rushing game. The quarterback added 1,143 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground on 160 carries.

However, the Bears finished fourth in the NFC North with a rather torrid 3-14 record. Their three wins came against the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and New England Patriots early in the campaign but Chicago lost their last 10 regular season games.

Nonetheless, the Bears will be looking to build their team around Fields next season after the quarterback's impressive outings in 2022. However, the 24-year-old will need to work on his passing game in the offseason, having thrown 11 interceptions last season.

