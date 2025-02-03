The Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson, the former offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, on Jan. 21. He is now tasked with helping Caleb Williams build on a rookie season that left open a lot of room for improvement.

On Monday, details of Johnson's contract were released by ESPN's Courtney Cronin. Johnson reportedly signed a five-year deal worth $65 million, which will pay him $13 million each season.

Fans on social media were shocked by the financial aspect of Johnson's contract, especially as a first-year coach. The replies and responses on X were filled with fans who were shocked by the amount while some believed that this could be the right move for the Bears.

One fan compared Johnson's contract to an NFL Pro Bowler's. While another was shocked that the team has finally spent money in hopes of finding success.

"Dude got paid like a Pro Bowler sheesh," a fan commented.

"Holy smokes. Bears ponied up and got their guy, good for them," one fan wrote.

The fans' shock over Johnson's contract stems from the salaries of other first-year NFL coaches. Former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh was paid $5 million a season before he was dismissed in October. Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who is still being paid on his first contract, is getting $7 million a season.

"So the bears front office are willing to spend money times have really changed," one fan said.

"This is a unicorn hiring. The Bears never pay anyone. The McCaskey's finally took the money out of their mattress and coffee tin,"another fan said.

"He better be generational cuz this is a ridiculous contract for a first time HC," one fan wrote.

Others joked that Johnson was focused on taking the Chicago Bears job immediately after the Detroit Lions' loss due to the salary. While some were happy that Johnson will now lead the team, the expectations remain high for the rookie coach.

"No wonder he was locked in on the Bears, "one fan commented.

"He gotta win immediately," a fan said.

"When my team made the right hire and actually used their money to get him," one fan wrote.

Bears expected to re-sign GM Ryan Poles in order to align to Ben Johnson's contract

The Chicago Bears contract for first-year coach Ben Johnson has shocked many as he is set to make $13 million a season. ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported the details of Johnson's deal while also sharing details of Bears general manager Ryan Poles' potential new contract.

"According to a team source with knowledge of the situation, Poles' deal runs through the 2026 season, and the expectation is he will receive an extension to align him with Johnson, who signed a five-year contract with Chicago, a term that is common for first-time head coaches." Cronin wrote.

The Bears will likely ensure their GM's contract will be in line with what their new coach received.

