Jonathan Owens is switching teams. On Tuesday, multiple sources reported that the veteran safety, who is also known for his marriage to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, had inked a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears. According to KPRC's Aaron Wilson, it will be worth $4.5 million.

He was coming off a stellar campaign with the divisional rival Green Bay Packers, posting 84 tackles (58 solo) and a fumble recovery touchdown and helping them go as far as the Divisional Round.

Biles expressed excitement about the move:

Jonathan Owens signing is not the only significant free agency move by Bears'

On the same day as Jonathan Owens, tight end Gerald Everett also joined the Chicago Bears for a two-year and $12 million deal, bolstering their positional depth behind Cole Kmet, who has become one of Justin Fields' favorite targets lately.

After mainly backing up Tyler Higbee during his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Rams, the 2017 44th overall pick saw his first significant playing time with the Seattle Seahawks, starting 12 of 15 games and scoring a career-high four touchdowns. However, Everett reached new heights upon joining the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, posting career highs in receptions (58) and receiving yards (555) and tying his touchdown total from the previous season.

Owens and Everett follow a pair of former Philadelphia Eagles who have decided to move to the shores of Lake Michigan. On Sunday, safety Kevin Byard received a two-year, $15-million pact to bolster the secondary after the release of team veteran Eddie Jackson. The following day, running back D'Andre Swift signed with the Bears for three years and $24 million, potentially replacing Khalil Herbert as the lead rusher.

Two Bears fixtures have also received extensions. All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson commenced proceedings last Thursday by inking a four-year, $76-million extension, securing his future with the team. On Sunday, the same day Byard joined, veteran long snapper Patrick Sales, currently the team's longest-tenured player, inked a one-year extension.