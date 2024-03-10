"Bears gonna be scary": Fans celebrate as $15,000,000 All-Pro Kevin Byard joins NFC North franchise

Chicago Bears fans are excited after it emerged that two-time All-Pro Kevin Byard is joining the franchise. He is set to sign a two-year $15 million deal with the NFC North team after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles upon completing just a single season. His time there did not work out as envisaged after his move from the Tennessee Titans, where he earned his Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

But that has not stopped the Bears fans from dreaming that he will be a success in Chicago. Last year, the Eagles collapsed towards the end of the season as their defensive front disintegrated and neither Sean Desai nor Matt Patricia, both of whom will not return this year, could figure out a solution to their woes.

Therefore, Chicago supporters believe that Kevin Byard has still got what it takes to be a top player and will help take the Bears to the next level. Any dop in form last season is being put at the feet of coaching failures. At least, that is the impression one got from looking at social media.

Bears fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate the acquisition of the safety. They think it is going to make the NFC North laggards last season a scary prospect. Here are some of the best reactions.

Kevin Byard adds to the Bears hype as Chicago looks ahead to a franchise-defining year

Kevin Byard's signing with the Bears has added to the hype in Chicago because this could be a defining year for the franchise. They have the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft that they got from the Carolina Panthers in addition to their own pick in the first round.

They can choose to flip those picks and get more players to draft. They can build around Justin Fields or choose to draft a new quarterback. Essentially, this is the season when they can build for the next decade.

And getting people like Kevin Byard and other veterans could be the other piece of the puzzle. Having experience around the young players could provide them with the guidance that builds a great core.

These are indeed heady days for the franchise. Fans have a genuine belief that the Bears are going to become competitive again. But with these many options, they may get it wrong too. And if they do, they might not have as good an option as this year anytime soon again.