“Being Aaron Rodgers’ friend has its benefits”: Allen Lazard costing Jets $521,000 per catch in 2023 leaves fans stunned

The New York Jets gave Allen Lazard a four-year, $44 million contract during the 2023 offseason. It was seen as a ploy to finalize the trade for four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers. After all, their familiarity can boost the Jets’ stagnant offense, especially with Lazard coming off his best season with the Green Bay Packers.

However, the dominoes started to fall after Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. With the Super Bowl-winning quarterback out of the equation, Lazard struggled to replicate or surpass his 2022 numbers.

Worst yet, his down year proved costly as BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman tweeted:

“#Jets Allen Lazard was paid $12M this season and finished with 23 catches for 311 yards in 14 games played...That’s $521K per catch 🤯”

That revelation had one football fan commenting:

“Being Rodgers friend has its benefits”

Another NFL follower expressed:

“Rodgers doing charity work, might as well call him the Salvation Army”

Here are other reactions to Allen Lazard’s massive payday concerning his 2023 output.

Allen Lazard has been teammates with Aaron Rodgers since 2018 when the Packers signed him as an undrafted free agent. He clicked with the All-Pro quarterback, finishing the 2022 season with career highs in receptions (60), receiving yards (788), and games started (15).

Those numbers gave Lazard’s camp the leverage to negotiate his current contract, which earned him $12 million this season. According to Spotrac, that value includes a $1,080,000 base salary and a $10,920,000 signing bonus.

However, the former Iowa State standout finished with 23 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown. Those are career lows, except for his rookie season, when he played in only one game. Dividing his annual earnings with his receptions amounts to $521,739.13 per catch.

Allen Lazard played with a revolving door of quarterbacks

While Lazard didn’t have a productive season despite playing 14 games, the Jets didn’t have a solid contingency plan after Aaron Rodgers went down.

Zach Wilson started 11 games and finished with 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Trevor Siemian started three games and tallied two touchdowns and four picks. Tim Boyle had two starts and threw four interceptions against one touchdown.

Without Rodgers, Allen Lazard and the Jets turned into a pedestrian team. Their hopes of ending their 12-season playoff drought turned into a 7-10 finish.

Therefore, the franchise hopes Rodgers can rediscover his MVP form to turn the team’s fortunes around. His presence might make Lazard look like a steal for $44 million.