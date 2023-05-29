Keyshawn Johnson caused quite a stir when he compared Dak Prescott to Joe Burrow. In fact, it would be an understatement to say that he merely compared them, as the former footballer boldly claimed that the current Dallas Cowboys quarterback is superior to the star from the Cincinnati Bengals.

It predictably set off a firestorm of reactions. After all, Joe Burrow led his team to the AFC Championship game last season, triumphing over the Buffalo Bills and their talented quarterback, Josh Allen, in the divisional round. In contrast, Dak Prescott fell short in his attempt to defeat the San Francisco 49ers on the road at the same stage.

Upon initial examination of their recent accomplishments, one could argue that the Bengals' quarterback holds the edge. Fans of the team certainly believe so, and they wasted no time in voicing their support.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Social media platforms buzzed with reactions, and a Reddit thread admonished Keyshawn Johnson, suggesting that he abstain from certain substances. The responses within the discussion thread were equally telling. Some questioned Johnson's mental acuity, while others pondered why he continues to garner attention. Cynical posters theorized that his controversial statements were merely a ploy to generate clicks and provoke such reactions.

Here is a selection of some of the best responses.

Comparing Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott head-to-head: who emerges on top?

To compare the two quarterbacks, one has to look at their stats and performances. Based on achievement alone, Joe Burrow has made it to two AFC championship games and one Super Bowl. Dak Prescott has never advanced to a single NFC championship game. That this has happened although the AFC has stronger quarterbacks than the NFC is not a good look for the Cowboys star.

Looking at their stats, Dak Prescott has played more than double the number of games in his career compared to Joe Burrow. While Prescott boasts a 66.6 percent completion rate, Burrow outperforms him with an impressive 68.2 percent. The Cincinnati quarterback also holds a slight advantage in average yards per attempt, recording 7.7 compared to the Dallas incumbent's 7.6.

With 166 career touchdowns and 65 interceptions, Prescott's ratio is respectable. However, Burrow edges ahead with 82 touchdowns and a mere 31 interceptions, showcasing a slightly better performance in this regard. It is worth noting that Dak's numbers were affected by his challenging season last year, during which he threw a total of 17 interceptions. Additionally, the Bengals star boasts a higher passer rating of 100.4 compared to Prescott's rating.

So, based on both achievements and statistics, it is not possible to say that Dak Prescott is better than Joe Burrow, at the moment.

Poll : 0 votes