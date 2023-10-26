There's speculation surrounding Derrick Henry as the trade deadline is less than a week away. The All-Pro running back is being linked to an AFC team that hopes to bolster its roster. That team is the Baltimore Ravens, who have been dealing with injuries at running back this season.

As Baltimore fans are excited at the prospect of acquiring Henry, another fanbase seems to be having a hard time with the speculations. Some Bengals fans are worried should the Titans star land in Baltimore. They took to Reddit to address their sentiment over the rumors of the Ravens getting Henry:

However, there are still a handful of Bengals fans who sense Baltimore doesn't need another running back, pointing to quarterback Lamar Jackson:

Running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the Ravens' season opener against the Houston Texans. The duo of Gus Edwards and Justice Hill has taken the majority of carries in the backfield on the offense.

The potential addition of Derrick Henry would give Jackson a steady option to hand the ball off to. Henry's workload has been impacting his stats as he has just 98 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Titans are in last place in the AFC South with a 2-4 record as the team already moved another All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Eagles.

What could a potential Derrick Henry trade look like?

It seems unlikely that Henry would command a first-round pick from a team in a deal. However, Tennessee likely wants multiple draft picks for the 2020 AP Offensive Player of the Year.

A barometer is out there as the Titans got back multiple picks and a player when they traded Kevin Byard. If a trading partner is found, the Titans would pick up $6.26 million in cap space.

Derrick Henry is making $10.5 million in base salary in 2023, the final year of his deal. Tennessee could want a young player in a trade and maybe a second or third-round pick for the running back.

It remains to be seen whether the Bengals' defense will face Henry in Week 11 when they host Baltimore.