Bengals icon Boomer Esiason predicts NFL Christmas Day special with Netflix after viral Tom Brady roast

The NFL has had at least one game on Christmas for the past four seasons in a row. It's a typical NFL tradition that fans love and that usually draws in great ratings. The past two seasons have featured three NFL games on the holiday, which is the only time that's happened in NFL history.

After Netflix streamed Tom Brady's Roast, "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady," it saw a lot of success. It streamed for three hours on Sunday night and drew in over two million viewers. The Roast was the sixth-most watched series on Netflix from April 29 to May 5, despite being on the platform for less than half a day.

While Netflix has had a lot of success teaming up with sports for series such as the Quarterback series, former NFL quarterback and Bengals legend Boomer Esiason predicts Netflix could possibly stream a few football games on Christmas Day.

"Are you ready for this? This is what I think is going to happen," Esiason said via WFAN. "Could be wrong, but I don't think I am, do not be surprised if the NFL and Netflix get in bed for a nice little Christmas Day football games. I would not be surprised."

NFL will have two games on Christmas Day this year

NFL fans on Christmas during Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons

Although Christman falls on Wednesday this year, that isn't stopping the NFL from having a few games on the holiday. At the Annual League Meeting in March, the NFL announced that they would be having two games played this year on Christmas Day.

NFL executive Vice President Hans Schroeder said there's been growth with the games on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day over the last few seasons.

"From what we've seen the last couple years is really some unprecedent growth, and not just on Christmas, on Thanksgiving, too," Schroeder said.

"The last couple of years have had the highest-regular season game ever viewed in the regular season. That mindset, that opportunity, that belief we have that football brings people together -- that's even truer on these big holidays that happen throughout the year."

However, it hasn't been announced who those four teams will be. The NFL is set to release the full schedule for the 2024 season next Thursday, May 8.

Who do you think will play on Christmas Day this year?

