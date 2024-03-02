Bengals meet with big-name WR NFL draft prospect as Tee Higgins embarks on scenic route in negotiations

Tee Higgins remains one of the main storylines for the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2024 NFL offseason. While he recently received the franchise tag, preventing him from entering free agency, his situation may not be settled just yet.

Higgins is reportedly still seeking a new contract and has also been connected to potential trade rumors if he doesn't receive an extension.

With Tyler Boyd also scheduled to become a free agent during the offseason, the Bengals may need to be in the market for upgrading their wide receivers. This position has been a major strength for them in recent years, but their depth is in serious jeopardy. This could be why they have reportedly met with one of the top wide receiver propsects at the NFL combine recently.

The Bengals have reportedly expressed interest in LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. They recently met with him during the combine to presumably discuss the possibility of them selecting him with their 18th overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. He is currently projected to be a mid-first-round pick by most experts, so he could be available when they are on the clock.

It's unclear at this point if their reported interest in Brian Thomas Jr. signifies that they are looking to replace Tee Higgins or if they are just looking to add another weapon to their roster.

For what it's worth, Thomas' connection to LSU would likely be a welcome addition to the Bengals' offense as superstars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase played there as well.

Tee Higgins contract situation

Tee Higgins entered the 2024 NFL offseason seeking a new contract after his initial rookie four-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals officially expired. He didn't get the extension that he was seemingly hoping for, at least not yet, as the Bengals decided to place their franchise tag on him.

While Higgins will make a massive $21.8 million from the tag this year, he reportedly still wants a new long-term deal.

Like many players around the NFL, Higgins would apparently prefer not to play out the risks of a one-year contract and would rather have the long-term security of a new deal.

Being on the franchise tag allows the two sides to continue negotiating a new contract, while also preventing him from leaving in free agency. If they can't come to an agreement, it will be interesting to see if Higgins requests a trade or even holds out.