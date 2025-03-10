“Bengals have money to spend?” - NFL fans react to Cincinnati signing B.J. Hill for $33,000,000 in 2025 Free Agency

The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly decided to re-sign defensive tackle B.J. Hill this offseason. He was picked in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft by the New York Jets. After three seasons, Hill was traded to the Bengals in 2021. His previous three-year contract expired at the end of last season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday, the Bengals have agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension to retain Hill. He will now be a part of the team through 2028. The contract also includes $16 million in guaranteed money for the defensive tackle.

NFL fans on Reddit shared their reactions to the Bengals re-signing Hill in free agency. Some joked about the franchise making moves to retain defensive players on the team.

"A defensive more from the Bengals? Impossible," one fan commented.

"Bengals have money to spend spend?" another fan stated.

"Ownership must have sent a check to BJ thinking it was for someone else, they don't spend on defense," this fan wrote.

A few others congratulated B.J. Hill on his new contract extension and were happy with the Bengals retaining the defensive tackle.

"Welcome back King," one fan said.

"There's the Bengals news we needed," another fan commented.

"ah expected we lose him but I like this. Now get Higgins and Chase done," this fan demanded.

Last season, B.J. Hill recorded 56 total tackles for the Bengals. He missed two games because of a hamstring injury. His presence in the locker room will help boost the team's morale for the upcoming season.

Bengals TE Mike Gesicki elated with B.J. Hill's new contract extension

Apart from Hill, Zac Taylor's team has also finalized a new deal with tight end Mike Gesicki. Reports suggest that both parties have agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million extension.

During a recent press conference at Paycor Stadium, Gesicki expressed his excitement after learning about B.J. Hill's extension.

"Look at that. Everybody's happy. Everybody's happy," Gesicki said. "Obviously the player he is, but I think even more importantly the guy he is in the locker room. The leader he is. The city loves him, the fans love him. Everybody in the locker room loves him. That's a huge piece."

Zac Taylor led the Cincinnati Bengals to a 9-8 campaign last season. They finished third in the AFC North and failed to qualify for the postseason. Despite retaining two key players, fans are still waiting for the Bengals to resolve a new extension for star wide receiver Tee Higgins.

