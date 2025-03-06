“Better arm than you think” Ex-NFL QB breaks down Shedeur Sanders’ tape to highlight Colorado star’s ability

Shedeur Sanders is projected to be one of the first two quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL draft. Alongside Miami's Cam Ward, Sanders is in the running to be the top pick in the draft after one of the best single-season quarterback performances.

Ad

Despite his strong numbers, there is some question about Sanders' arm talent, especially after he elected to sit out the NFL Combine. With Sanders sidelined, the door was left open for players like Jaxson Dart, whose draft stock has been steadily rising all offseason.

With Dart on the rise, Sanders' stock could take a hit after declining to show off his arm at the combine. Luckily for the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders, one NFL insider has defended his arm talent numerous times.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Thursday morning, Chase Daniel continued his support for Shedeur Sanders, highlighting the quarterback's pocket presence and throwing ability. Daniel tweeted:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"True pocket passer & bigger than you think. Takes too many sacks/doesn’t trust protection. Needs to speed up play with in pocket. Anticipation could use some work. Better arm than you think. Not enough “pro-style” concepts in offense & no motions/shifts. Seems smart at LOS."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniel called Sanders a true pocket passer despite his tendency to jump the pocket prematurely due to a lack of protection at Colorado.

Shedeur Sanders' stock takes hit due to pre-draft report

On Monday afternoon, reports broke of Shedeur Sanders damaging his draft stock with questionable pre-draft meetings with a pair of anonymous teams. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that Sanders came off as "brash" and "arrogant" during the meeting.

Ad

The next day, fellow NFL insider Todd McShay offered a similar report from a second team that met with Sanders. On Tuesday's episode of "The Todd McShay Show," he broke that Shedeur didn't appear "overly concerned" with the outcome of the meeting.

"They had the 15-minute meeting with him and when they were done, they both said in different ways, different words, that they did not feel like Shedeur Sanders cared all that much about what that organization thought of him," McShay said.

This is damaging for Sanders' draft stock, as sitting out of the combine has already made an impact on his draft projections in April. Sanders could perform at Colorado's Pro Day, which could make a positive impact on his stock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place