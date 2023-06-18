Bill Belichick will inevitably go down as one of the best coaches in the National Football League. But, his coaching philosophies are still considered quite 'old school' especially with the younger generation. Recently, the Patriots head coach spoke about his experience coming up the NFL coaching tree.

Belichick credited the experience he gained when he was younger. Saying that even the unpaid positions and internships that he received was a 'break of a lifetime'. He also went on to say that it was all about the experience and nothing else.

“A break of a lifetime. It was all about the experience.”

These comments didn't sit well with the younger generation of fans in the National Football League. With many quick to call Belichick and his older "boomer" generation out for his thought process.

The conversation on Reddit said that in order to obtain an unpaid position one must be privileged. And, that it's just not feasible for some to accept an unpaid position, especially in this day and age. Some even cited that he hired his own sons to coach for the Patriots.

Others going further by saying that no matter the profession, unpaid internships should be a thing of the past. And, that gaining experience while supporting yourself shouldn't be a rare instance. Leave it to Bill Belichick to irk NFL fans even in the offseason.

Is Bill Belichick the deciding factor in the DeAndre Hopkins signing?

Could Bill Belichick be the person who decides whether DeAndre Hopkins signs with the New England Patriots? According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, that appears to be the case.

Breer told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich that the visit with Hopkins went well this past week. But, the Patriots head coach, who also acts as the general manager, could be the deciding factor.

“I think everything went relatively well." said Breer. "What I’ve continued to hear from different people down there is that this is really gonna come down to Bill. And it’s sort of self-explanatory with everything here over the last 23 years. But I think one thing that came across is it’s going to have to be on Bill’s terms. And I think the fact that Bill and Hopkins spent one-on-one time (Thursday) at the end of the visit, tells me that those terms have been discussed."

He said that the final deal will have to be agreed upon with the head coach, and insinuated that he would come up with the final details.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Bill Belichick and DeAndre Hopkins level of mutual appreciation is Bill Belichick and DeAndre Hopkins level of mutual appreciation is 💯https://t.co/EXK6BiMsaM

Hopkins did spend a considerable amount of time with his prospective head coach during his visit. Perhaps the two came to an understadning during that time? If that is the case, DeAndre Hopkins may be a member of the Patriots sooner rather than later.

