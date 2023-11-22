Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay recently made comments about his arrest back in 2014 and fans aren't happy. The longtime Colts team owner was arrested nearly ten years ago in Carmel, Indiana, for suspicion of driving under the influence. When police searched his vehicle, they found $29,000 in cash and several bottles of illegal narcotics.

In a recent interview with Andrea Kremer on "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel," Jim Irsay discussed his arrest. It was his comments next that truly had some NFL fans scratching their heads:

“I am prejudiced against because I’m a rich, white billionaire," Irsay said. "If I’m just the average guy down the block, they’re not pulling me in, of course not.

“I don’t care what it sounds like. It’s the truth.You know, Andrea, I could give a damn what people think how anything sounds or sounds like. The truth is the truth and I know the truth.”

His bizarre comments had NFL fans fuming. Below are some of the comments on X:

What is Jim Irsay's net worth in 2023?

Jim Irsay's father, Robert Irsay, bought the Indianapolis Colts in 1972. After he graduated from SMU in 1982, Jim began working in the Colts' front office. In 1995, his father suffered a stroke and Jim Irsay took over the day-to-day operations of the Colts organization.

Robert Irsay died in 1997 and left the organization to Jim, making him the youngest NFL owner at just 37 years old. Through his inheritance of the NFL team, he also gained the fame and fortune that came along with it. As of November 2023, he has a net worth of $4.3 billion as per Forbes.

How much are the Indianapolis Colts worth in 2023?

Robert Irsay purchased the Indianapolis Colts franchise in 1972 for $14 million. The Indianapolis Colts have won four Super Bowl titles and bring in a yearly revenue of $545 million.

As of 2023, the Colts are worth $4.35 billion (Forbes) and ranked 22nd in the NFL for team value.